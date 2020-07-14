TDH: 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, 66,788 total, 767 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, July 14.

The health department reported 1,514 new cases, bringing the state to 66,788 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 66,220 are confirmed and 568 are probable.

Over the last seven days, Tennessee’s average of new daily cases has jumped to 1,896, the highest the average has been since the pandemic started.

TDH also confirmed 18 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 767 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 38,272 have recovered, an increase of 1,276 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 94 to 3,378. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 66,788 cases, 34,190 are male (51%), 31,566 are female (47%), and 1,032 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,071,320 tests with 1,004,532 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remained around 6.2%. Tuesday’s update added 17,896 tests to the state’s total.

Record Single-Day Increases in 3 TN Counties

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 15,473 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. The 771 new-cases is the county’s highest single-day increase. Nashville will remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Metro health officials also released its latest “heatmaps” which show a cluster of COVID-19 cases remains in downtown Nashville.

Beginning Wednesday, the COVID-19 Assessment centers in Davidson County will close at 1 p.m. The new hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The reduced hours are meant to help protect health care workers and the public from the extreme heat, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 14,555 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The additional 700 cases reported is the largest single-day case jump for Shelby County. Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the health department said the increase is due to delays in reporting.

Knox County also reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 118 new cases on Tuesday.

On Monday, the state of Tennessee hit its highest single-day increase with 3,314 new cases reported.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

More churches across Tennessee are returning to having services only online after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases statewide.

Schools Moving Forward

The countdown is on as school districts across Tennessee scramble to finalize and submit their plans to the state board of education by July 24.

Last week, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on Friday regarding reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

And more districts have started to outline their option this week.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

