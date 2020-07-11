TDH: 1,460 new COVID-19 cases, 61,006 total, 738 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, July 11.

The health department reported 1,460 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 61,006 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Friday. Of the total cases, 60,508 are confirmed and 498 are probable.

Over the last seven days Tennessee’s average of new daily cases has reached 1,552.

TDH also confirmed 15 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 738 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 35,435 have recovered, an increase of 695 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 47 to 3,193. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 61,006 cases, 31,451 are male (52%), 28,552 are female (47%), and 1,002 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has surpassed one million tests across the state in the latest update. A total of 1,006,616 tests have been conducted with 945,610 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 6.1%. Saturday’s update added 12,502 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Saturday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 14,319 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 13,452 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

Schools Moving Forward

On Thursday, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on Friday regarding reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

