TDH: 1,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday.
The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to —.
Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?
Metro Public Health Department officials announced 376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County earlier on Saturday, a difference of 133 cases compared to the state health department’s numbers.
Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|5
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|9
|Bradley
|5
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|3
|Carroll
|4
|Cheatham
|7
|Chester
|2
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|6
|Davidson
|243
|DeKalb
|3
|Dickson
|11
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|4
|Franklin
|3
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|8
|Grundy
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|35
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|2
|Houston
|2
|Jefferson
|5
|Johnson
|1
|Knox
|33
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|6
|Macon
|2
|Madison
|3
|Marion
|4
|Maury
|8
|McMinn
|3
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|11
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|17
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|23
|Rutherford
|46
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|6
|Shelby
|269
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|6
|Sumner
|82
|Tipton
|11
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|14
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|95
|Wilson
|20
|Residents of other states/countries
|148
|Pending
|161
|Total Cases – as of (3/28/20)
|1,373
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: