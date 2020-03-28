Breaking News
TDH: 1,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
TDH: 1,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to —.

Metro Public Health Department officials announced 376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County earlier on Saturday, a difference of 133 cases compared to the state health department’s numbers.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson5
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount9
Bradley5
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll4
Cheatham7
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Cumberland6
Davidson 243
DeKalb3
Dickson11
Dyer3
Fayette4
Franklin3
Gibson2
Greene8
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton35
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins2
Houston2
Jefferson5
Johnson1
Knox33
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon6
Macon2
Madison3
Marion4
Maury8
McMinn 3
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery11
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam17
Roane1
Robertson23
Rutherford46
Scott2
Sevier6
Shelby269
Smith1
Sullivan 6
Sumner82
Tipton11
Unicoi1
Union1
Washington14
Weakley1
White1
Williamson95
Wilson 20
Residents of other states/countries148
Pending161
Total Casesas of (3/28/20)1,373

