TDH: 1,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 1,373 as of March 28, 2020, including six deaths and 118 hospitalizations. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/eeEdJVGDqa — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 28, 2020

Metro Public Health Department officials announced 376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County earlier on Saturday, a difference of 133 cases compared to the state health department’s numbers.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST.

County # of Cases Anderson 5 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 9 Bradley 5 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 4 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 243 DeKalb 3 Dickson 11 Dyer 3 Fayette 4 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 35 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Johnson 1 Knox 33 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Macon 2 Madison 3 Marion 4 Maury 8 McMinn 3 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 11 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 17 Roane 1 Robertson 23 Rutherford 46 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 269 Smith 1 Sullivan 6 Sumner 82 Tipton 11 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 95 Wilson 20 Residents of other states/countries 148 Pending 161 Total Cases – as of (3/28/20) 1,373

