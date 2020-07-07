TDH: 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 53,514 total, 665 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, July 7.

The health department reported 1,359 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 53,514 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 53,116 are confirmed and 398 are probable.

Over the last seven days, Tennessee has reported an average of 1,429 new cases each day.

TDH also confirmed 12 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 665 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 31,827 have recovered, an increase of 807 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 53 to 2,950. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 53,514 cases, 27,832 are male (52%), 24,706 are female (46%), and 976 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has conducted 920,801 tests across the state with 867,287 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased remains around 5.8%. Tuesday’s update added 16,564 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 12,352 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. The Metro Coronavirus Task Force also released the newest ‘heatmaps’ for Davidson County which show a new cluster of cases in downtown Nashville over the last few weeks.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 12,165 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The department also announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the county.

On July 2, Mayor John Cooper announced Nashville will move back into a modified version of Phase Two of the city’s road to reopening plan.

Under the new order, bars must remain closed for a minimum of 14 days. Restaurants, gyms and high-touch businesses may open at 50% capacity, retail stores at 75% capacity and gatherings must be limited to 25 people. Basketball courts, dogs parks, splash pads, skate parks, and recreational sports leagues will remain open in Phase Two.

According to a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department, the department was alerted Friday night that Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, FGL House, and Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge were open to customers. When health officials visited the bars and ordered them to close, the department stated all three cooperated.

The following night, the health department said it was informed that Nashville Underground was open business. When the bar was told to shut down, the department said it complied. No citations were issued to the four Broadway bars.

On Monday, a group of Nashville bar owners filed a restraining order against Metro and state officials, calling COVID-19 related restrictions unconstitutional.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee signed an Executive Order to extend the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020. On Tuesday, the governor announced $81 million in COVID-19 aid, relief, and economic security funding is available for K-12 schools and higher education institutions to help with plans for a safe reopening.

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

