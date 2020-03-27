1  of  31
Closings
TDH: 1,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths in the state

COVID-19 in Tennessee

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 1,203.

Metro Public Health Department officials announced 312 confirmed cases in Davidson County earlier on Friday, nearly 100 more cases than what the state health department is listing in this latest update.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson4
Bedford1
Benton2
Blount6
Bradley6
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll4
Cheatham7
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Cumberland6
Davidson 216
DeKalb3
Dickson9
Dyer3
Fayette3
Franklin3
Gibson2
Greene8
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton30
Hardin 1
Hawkins2
Houston2
Jefferson5
Knox31
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon6
Macon1
Madison3
Marion2
Maury7
McMinn 3
Meigs1
Monroe2
Montgomery9
Overton1
Perry2
Putnam13
Roane1
Robertson22
Rutherford39
Scott2
Sevier6
Shelby201
Smith1
Sullivan 6
Sumner58
Tipton10
Unicoi1
Washington10
White1
Williamson91
Wilson 20
Residents of other states/countries141
Pending172
Total Casesas of (3/27/20)1,203

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

