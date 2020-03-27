TDH: 1,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday.
The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 1,203.
Metro Public Health Department officials announced 312 confirmed cases in Davidson County earlier on Friday, nearly 100 more cases than what the state health department is listing in this latest update.
Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|4
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|2
|Blount
|6
|Bradley
|6
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|2
|Carroll
|4
|Cheatham
|7
|Chester
|2
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|6
|Davidson
|216
|DeKalb
|3
|Dickson
|9
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|3
|Franklin
|3
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|8
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|30
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|2
|Houston
|2
|Jefferson
|5
|Knox
|31
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|6
|Macon
|1
|Madison
|3
|Marion
|2
|Maury
|7
|McMinn
|3
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|9
|Overton
|1
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|13
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|22
|Rutherford
|39
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|6
|Shelby
|201
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|6
|Sumner
|58
|Tipton
|10
|Unicoi
|1
|Washington
|10
|White
|1
|Williamson
|91
|Wilson
|20
|Residents of other states/countries
|141
|Pending
|172
|Total Cases – as of (3/27/20)
|1,203
