TDH: 1,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 1,203.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 1,203 as of March 27, 2020, including six deaths and 103 hospitalizations. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0JO5RjL0vB — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 27, 2020

Metro Public Health Department officials announced 312 confirmed cases in Davidson County earlier on Friday, nearly 100 more cases than what the state health department is listing in this latest update.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 4 Bedford 1 Benton 2 Blount 6 Bradley 6 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 4 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 216 DeKalb 3 Dickson 9 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 30 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Knox 31 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Macon 1 Madison 3 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Meigs 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 9 Overton 1 Perry 2 Putnam 13 Roane 1 Robertson 22 Rutherford 39 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 201 Smith 1 Sullivan 6 Sumner 58 Tipton 10 Unicoi 1 Washington 10 White 1 Williamson 91 Wilson 20 Residents of other states/countries 141 Pending 172 Total Cases – as of (3/27/20) 1,203

