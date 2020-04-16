TBI releases statewide crime data to show impact of COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Home burglaries and violent crimes were down for the first three months of the year across the state, while burglaries involving convenience, liquor, and departments stores were up, according to data released Wednesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said it released the data on crime trends for the first three months of 2020 to “illustrate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the volume and nature of crime in the state.”

The data was gathered through the agency’s Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System, which compiles incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

Comparing January through March of 2019 and 2020, burglary reports decreased by approximately 17%, the TBI reported. Burglaries reported as having occurred in a home decreased by about 20%, while those reported in many public places increased, including convenience stores (up more than 15% year-to-year), liquor stores (up approximately 53%) and department/discount stores (up more than 15%).

The TBI said crimes reported as having a domestic violence element decreased by approximately 4% percent.

The combined number of reported thefts and crimes designated as “violent in nature” decreased by more than 5%, while the number of those crimes involving a firearm increased by more than 3%.

“We are thankful to the state’s law enforcement agencies for prioritizing these data submissions,” TBI Director David Rausch said in a statement.

He added, “this snapshot helps all stakeholders have a better idea of how the pandemic has impacted public safety. I join all of my law enforcement colleagues in reminding the public all of our agencies are here to help during this, and every, emergency.”

