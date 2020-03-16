Taylor Swift urges fans to self-isolate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Taylor Swift took to Instagram to urge her fans to self-isolate during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Swift posted a written note saying she thinks people aren’t taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously enough right now, noting she keeps seeing a lot of people partying in groups.

She added this is a time to make social sacrifices to protect those who are most vulnerable.

Swift’s message reads in full:

Guys –

I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE