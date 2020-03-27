Taylor Swift surprises some of her fans with money donations

1  of  35
From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Taylor Swift is helping fill the blank space where incomes have gone for several of her fans. Some have gotten thousands of dollars from the “Lover” and “1989” hit maker.

One fan, Holly Turner, got a cash infusion from Swift after the freelance music photographer and graphic designer wrote on Tumblr that her livelihood was threatened and she was considering whether to leave New York City.

Swift sent $3,000 and wrote, “Holly, you’ve always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.” Turner was understandably shocked. Swift “literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now,” Turner wrote.

Swift also sent $3,000 to another fan who was stressed about bills piling up, prompting this response from the grateful recipient: “This beautiful magical unbelievable human. I don’t even know where to begin.”

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount4
Bradley5
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Cumberland6
Davidson 203
DeKalb2
Dickson7
Dyer3
Fayette3
Franklin3
Gibson2
Greene8
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton28
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston2
Jefferson4
Knox26
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon6
Madison2
Marion2
Maury7
McMinn 3
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam11
Roane1
Robertson20
Rutherford27
Scott1
Sevier3
Shelby147
Sullivan 4
Sumner43
Tipton8
Unicoi1
Washington9
White1
Williamson70
Wilson 13
Residents of other states/countries117
Pending112
Total Casesas of (3/26/20)957

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

