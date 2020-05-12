Tanger Outlets temporarily halts mall construction in Antioch due to COVID-19

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tanger Outlets is temporarily halting their plans to construct an outlet mall off of Hickory Hollow Parkway.

According to District 32 Councilmember Joy Styles, the move is temporary and the developer of the outlet mall said that they are now evaluating the plans and their timeline for the construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Styles said that tenants are still interested in coming to the Nashville market and to the planned development and that there is plenty of time for recovery.

