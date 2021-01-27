Symptoms are ‘normal’ and ‘should be expected’ following COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s not uncommon for your body to respond to the COVID-19 vaccine.

In fact, Dr. Nicole Heidemann, Chair of OBGYN at TriStar Centennial says that’s the entire purpose.



“This is creating an immune response like never before, and that’s what we needed for this particular virus,” said Heidemann.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website reads “minor symptoms are normal and should be expected as the body builds immunity.”



COVID-19 vaccine recipients may experience pain and swelling at the injection site, a swollen lymph node on the same side as the vaccinated arm. Recipients may also experience fever, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle and joint aches.

The CDC states 80-89% of vaccinated persons develop at least one local symptom.



“Even in the trial, we had some people who felt really crummy after the first shot. For those people, I said, well you can choose to get your second vaccination in the other arm. And, that worked for a lot of people,” said Dr. Spyros Kalams, lead investigator of the Moderna vaccine trial at Vanderbilt University.



Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller, and his wife, both rolled up their sleeve. While they experienced symptoms, he says their gratitude for the vaccination out shadowed any discomfort.



“Both of us, after the second vaccine, experienced something for about 24 hours like a mild case of the flu. But, it’s nothing to be afraid of. The vaccine is a great thing and this country is very lucky to have that option,” said Miller.



Doctors urge you to go to the emergency room if you have a fever that lasts longer than three days or reaches 103 degrees, if you develop a rash, have difficulty breathing, of if you have chest or abdominal pain.



The CDC requires that everyone receiving a coronavirus vaccination wait 15 minutes before leaving in case of a reaction. If you have a history of allergic reactions, you’ll be required to wait 30 minutes.