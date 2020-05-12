Surviving ‘phase one’ still a day-by-day approach for Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As COVID-19 has been unpredictable, so is the business outlook across Nashville. Many of them are re-opening but face an uphill battle. And while owners are happy about the relaunch, there’s no guarantee they’ll fully recover.

In storefronts across the city a symbol of different times, CDC guidelines, and mask requirements posted on doors. Inside, restaurants with X’s in tape, marking spots to stand, while the very businesses struggle to survive.

“We definitely have more costs, more staffing, we have to buy more cleaning supplies and masks, and more gloves.”

It’s constant adjusting for David Trett, owner of Red Bicycle in Nashville. There, messages to incoming customers, the word ‘Nope’ written in duct tape, designating a booth off-limits. But in the same breath, they’re begging for people to come in.

“We have to now have more staff on hand, but we aren’t really seeing an increase in revenue to offset,” said Trett.

The order of half capacity allows them to open, but it’s complicated. The business temporarily lost its Germantown location after the March tornado, and then COVID-19 hit.

“The virus comes along about two weeks after that, and we had to shut down completely,” said Trett. “We went from 50-some employees to about five, in the manner of weeks.”

Trett can’t bring any more workers back until they see more revenue.

Red Bicycle needs the public’s help, ordering inside from a menu, sitting down in the restaurant Trett assures is safe and clean.

“Any customer interaction we sanitize that properly. We wear masks at all times while serving customers,” said Trett.

They’ve survived to this point, but each day that follows is more of a gift than a guarantee.

“We have a lot of survival left to go,” said Trett. “We have to boost revenue, have to get people back in the door, back working. But as far as survival goes, it’s a day-by-day operation.”

