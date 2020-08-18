Superintendent of Schools in Bedford County releases statement on COVID-19

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Bedford County Department of Education released a statement regarding the coronavirus situation in Bedford County Schools.

They’ve had several teachers and students throughout the system either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been placed in quarantine due to being a close contact to someone who tested positive.

Superintendent of Schools, Don Embry said in each case, the school consulted with local health department officials and followed proper protocol and procedures in identifying those who have been affected.

He released the following statement:

Liberty School and Shelbyville Central High School have had several teachers, along with their administrative staffs, quarantined due to being considered a close contact of a person who has tested positive. We have had a couple of staff members at each school who have tested positive for COVID-19. There has not been a wide spread number of students or staff who have tested positive. There are a number of staff members who have been quarantined due to being exposed to someone who has tested positive outside of the school system. We have had isolated cases at every school and those students have been identified and isolated. In addition, those students who have been identified as a close contact have been quarantined as well. Contrary to Facebook rumors, there have not been large numbers of students at any school sent home because of positive cases. Please be assured that we are striving to make each person at all schools. Our teachers and administrative teams are working hard to manage a very difficult situation and we are keeping the safety and welfare of all in mind. Superintendent of Schools, Don Embry

