Sumner Regional Medical Center under COVID-19 diversion

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Due to climbing COVID-19 case counts across the state, Sumner Regional Medical Center has reached capacity.

Hospital officials told News 2 it is diverting patients with the virus to other hospitals. Tennessee Hospital Association President and CEO Wendy Long says this is commonly because of not only lack of ICU beds, but staffing.

“A hospitals capacity, most hospitals can find a location to put another bed, but that location isn’t useful without staffing,” Long said. “As your positivity rate increases in the community, the people who work in hospitals are out there in communities and they’re being exposed as well.”

Long said the state is well above the peak established back in August. COVID-19 cases are growing at an alarming rate, therefore hospitalizations are also increasing.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase throughout the past month, month and a half. And we’re seeing right now about an eight to ten percent increase every week. Week over week,” Long said.

But adding to the problems? The impending flu season and holiday season.

“If you were to layer on top of what we’re experiencing today what normally happens in flu season, because we see hospitalizations go up in flu season, we will have capacity issues everywhere in the state,” Long said. “We’re kind of seeing a shift from cases occurring at these great big events, to the disease being spread among family members and social gatherings in people’s houses and this is the time of year for all that to happen.”

Long said Sumner Regional will not be alone with having to divert patients.

“There are many hospitals right now that are just on a day to day basis having to evaluate if they’ve got the capacity to take a new patient,” Long said.

But as we start to see this spike ahead of the flu and holiday seasons, Long said she is fearful for what’s to come over the next few weeks.

