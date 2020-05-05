Sumner Regional Medical Center in need of face masks amid COVID-19

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin is asking for the public’s help for more face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center posted to Facebook and said they are encouraging and accepting homemade cloth mask donations to their hospital and other community healthcare partners.
As we now require every patient, physician, staff member and visitor to the hospital to be masked, we will certainly need many more masks for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in donating, please follow CDC guidelines and drop masks off at the front desk.Sumner Regional Medical Center