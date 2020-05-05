Sumner Regional Medical Center in need of face masks amid COVID-19

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin is asking for the public’s help for more face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center posted to Facebook and said they are encouraging and accepting homemade cloth mask donations to their hospital and other community healthcare partners.