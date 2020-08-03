Sumner County will require middle and high schoolers to wear masks

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following an extended mask mandate order by Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt, Sumner County Schools announced Saturday that middle and high school students will be required to wear masks as long as the county mandate is in place.

The mandate is part of Sumner County Schools’ Pathway to Re-entry Plan which says that Sumner County Schools “is subject to all local and state requirements.”

All staff will be required to wear face coverings while at school. Elementary students will not be required but will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

Sumner County’s mask mandate order is in effect through August 29, 2020.

