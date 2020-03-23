Sumner County Sheriff discusses new protocols during coronavirus emergency

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The coronavirus has turned normal life upside down. People are staying home and most public places are now shut down.

In Sumner County, the Warrants Office and Records Office adjacent to the Sheriff’s Office and jail is one of the few establishments open to the public but it is strictly monitored.

“By all means, if you need us, call us,” said Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford.

Despite being open for the foreseeable future, there’s only one way in and one way out. A sheriff’s department employee watches the front door and asks questions of visitors.

“Are either one of you having difficulty coughing or breathing?”

The employee said that the office is only open for orders of protection and arrest warrants. Everything else is on hold till April 13.

While the hallways may be empty, Weatherford said his officers are still out on the streets answering calls, though how they conduct some business is changing.

“So our supervisors are now screening the calls, trying to take as many calls by phone as we can. if you do need us, we will come. We are changing our protocol,” said Sheriff Weatherford.

Sheriff Weatherford said serious calls, like assaults and felonies, are still being answered in person. He says less serious calls like stolen property and small thefts are being generated as phone call reports.

According to the sheriff, the records office will be closed until April 13.

After 40 years in the law enforcement business, Sheriff Weatherford said the coronavirus has made people more nervous than he can remember.

“I’ve never seen anything that makes people as crazy as going out and binge, hoarding, things not necessary,” said Sheriff Weatherford, “I think everyone is doing well, the only place we are working over is in jail and it’s because we are short, so there is a lot of OT and the officers are well-rested, able to do their jobs.”

The sheriff said none of the 300 Sheriff’s Office employees have tested positive for the virus. And if there’s a silver lining, at least in the last 2 weeks, Weatherford said crime is down.

“The last week and a half, crime is down as far as what we are answering, and that is a good thing. I hate to say it’s because of this, but that’s what it is,” said Sheriff Weatherford.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE