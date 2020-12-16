Sumner County Schools will start spring semester virtually

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students of Sumner County Schools will begin the spring semester virtually, according to a Facebook post on the Sumner County Schools Facebook page.

The announcement comes in the form of a letter from Director of Sumner County Schools, Del R. Phillips III, Ph. D.

The letter stated it has been a challenging year for the school system and the staff has worked very hard to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We continue to encourage everyone to do their part to help defeat this virus and slow its spread and impact. Thinking specifically about our plan and how it worked, we knew active cases had a high probability to increase after fall break, leading into the Thanksgiving and Winter Holidays. That was something widely discussed and predicted not only in Tennessee but across the country. These predictions held true. We saw the active number of cases begin to slowly increase between fall break and Thanksgiving.”

The director said they continue to see a steady increase in the total active cases across the country. He said this is a trend that has been consistent for more than 21 days in this latest surge.

“Due to the sustained trends in new active cases as we go into the holiday, I am making the decision to begin the spring semester in the Distance/Remote Learning model for all students, starting January 6 through January 8. Beginning next semester in the Distance/Remote Learning model will allow time for those that may have been exposed during holiday celebrations to recover before returning to in-person school.”

The director says they will make a decision on Wednesday, January 6, using current data available for the following two weeks of school, from January 11 through Jan. 22.

Phillips says this is an unusual start, but a step he believes is needed to accomplish the goal of safely educating their students.