Sumner County Schools to implement ‘Extended Hybrid Schedule’

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County Schools has announced the school district will be implementing an extended hybrid schedule on Monday, November 16 through Friday, December 4.

Grades kindergarten-5, CDC and pre-k students will continue to attend school full-time every day of the week.

Middle and high school students will attend school on the extended hybrid schedule through December 4.

Students in grades 6-12 with last name A-K will learn in-person on Monday and Thursday and will learn virtually through Sumner Connect and Google Classroom on Tuesday and Friday.

Students in grades 6-12 with last name L-Z will learn in-person on Tuesday and Friday and at home through Sumner Connect and Google Classroom on Monday and Thursday.

On Wednesdays, all students in grades 6-12 will learn virtually through Sumner Connect and Google Classroom.

The goal is to return all students to the classroom for in-person learning as soon as possible, while prioritizing the health and safety of students, staff and communities.