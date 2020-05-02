Sumner County Medical Center modifies hospital to protect patients, fight COVID-19

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fighting COVID-19 demands a strategy, and brave men and women who sacrifice their well-being to help the sick. There’s determination and a plan hospitals and health care workers are committed to, to treat people during this pandemic.

COVID-19 in Sumner County has led to 632 confirmed cases, and 37 deaths.

“I feel like I’ve lived at the hospital for the last 60 days,” says Susan Peach.

Peach is the CEO of Sumner County Medical Center. She has made a home on the frontline fighting the vicious virus.

“Many of the patients we have treated with COVID-19 are extremely sick, and they require a level of medicine and nursing care that quite frankly, we have not delivered here routinely.”

But she says, she’s seen her physicians work miracles, saving lives and each other, helped also by how the hospital started preparing for this since mid-February.

“We created these negative pressure units on the older side of the hospital where we could safely treat, screen, and prevent the spread of infection with anyone that might be positive for COVID,” says Peach.

Separating COVID-positive patients is the objective, and the air filters provide better circulation. It’s critical, as is the potential for advanced testing.

“We’ve been careful monitoring antibody test procedures,” Peach says. “We do have the availability, I was told that this morning, to do an antibody test under the order of a physician, through our lab core partners.”

It’s the mission of healthcare workers to be ready, to treat, to heal, to be counted on.

“When you need us, you need us to be good and you need us to be safe.”

