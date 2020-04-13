Breaking News
Sumner County mayor extends Safer-at-home order until April 21

COVID-19 in Tennessee

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has extended the safer-at-home order in the county.

Holt released a statement saying that due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Sumner County, he requested that everyone should stay home, be safe and follow all CDC guidelines.

At this point in time, it is critical that we work together to stay at home as much as possible.  Please limit our activities to only interact with other individuals when there is a necessity to do so.  We must act responsible at this time to ensure that our actions do not jeopardize others, such as our elderly population and those among us who have compromised immune systems.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt

Holt reauthorized the Safer-at-home order for all of Sumner County. The extension will be through 12:00 a.m. CDT on April 21.

