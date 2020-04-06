Sumner County mayor extends Safer-at-home order

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has extended the safer-at-home order in the county.

Holt released a statement saying that due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Sumner County, he requested that everyone should stay home, be safe and follow all CDC guidelines.

At this point in time, it is critical that we work together to stay at home as much as possible. Please limit our activities to only interact with other individuals when there is a necessity to do so. We must act responsible at this time to ensure that our actions do not jeopardize others, such as our elderly population and those among us who have compromised immune systems. Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt

Holt reauthorized the Safer-at-home order for all of Sumner County. The extension will be through 12:00 a.m. April 14.

There are several things every Sumner County resident should do to help flatten the curve and reduce the impact of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand sanitizer) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick or even suspect you are sick, contact your medical provider

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue

Clean and disinfect objects (e.g. cell phone, computer) and high touch surfaces regularly

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others

Do not go out in public unless ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY

Avoid crowds

During this time, please stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed or exposing others

