Sumner County Mayor extends mask mandate order to August 29

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt is extending the existing mask mandate order in public places in the county until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.

The extension comes as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 55 earlier Friday. Sumner County’s extended order adds a new paragraph regarding face coverings in schools and higher education institutions.

“We must all continue to do our part to slow the spread of the virus,” said Mayor Holt in a statement, “Health professionals still recommend that wearing face coverings is one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves and others. My purpose is to take steps necessary to protect the health and well-being of our citizens and to preserve our economy.”

Masks are required for all residents and visitors while in public. There are exceptions, such as children 12-years-old or younger.

Deputies have been set up around the county, giving out masks. They say their goal is to have compliance and give masks out as needed. However, the order does allow police to enforce the mandate.

Read the full executive order below. App Users, click here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE