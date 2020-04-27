Sumner County mayor extends Declaration of Emergency to May 1 due to COVID-19

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Sumner County has again extended the county’s Declaration of Emergency.

Mayor Anthony Holt urged residents to stay home for at least another week.

Holt announced Monday morning that he would be extending the order through May 1.

The Sumner County Safer at Home Declaration has been extended to 12:00 AM May 1st. The COVID-19 virus has generated a worldwide challenge that we must face in order to protect ourselves, our families and our world. It has been our goal in Sumner County, to remain ready and prepared to battle this pandemic and the challenges it has presented. I’m requesting and strongly encouraging everyone to please Stay Home, Be Safe, and Follow All CDC guidelines. Mayor Anthony Holt

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE