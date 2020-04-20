Sumner County mayor extends Declaration of Emergency due to COVID-19

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Sumner County has again extended the county’s Declaration of Emergency.

Mayor Anthony Holt urged residents to stay home for at least another week.

Holt announced Monday morning that he would be extending the order through April 28.

If you observe people congregating in large groups and acting in an irresponsible manner, please report this activity to your local law enforcement agency and/or state health department. We all have a responsibility to work together to counteract the spread of this potentially deadly virus. This is why I am reauthorizing the Safer at Home Declaration for all of Sumner County. The Safer At Home Declaration extension will be through 12:00AM CDT April 28th and subject to extension. Sumner County mayor Anthony Holt

