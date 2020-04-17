Sumner County mayor extends Declaration of Emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Sumner County has again extended the county’s Declaration of Emergency, urging residents to stay home for at least another week.
Mayor Anthony Holt announced Friday morning that he would lengthen the declaration through April 23.
In a statement, Holt said, “the COVID-19 virus has generated a worldwide challenge that we must face in order to protect ourselves, our families and our world.”
He added, “it has been our goal in Sumner County to remain ready and prepared to battle this pandemic and the challenges it has presented. With this Declaration of Emergency, I am asking citizens to stay at home and limit exposure to others.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Holt said there were 479 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sumner County. 29 deaths had been reported, including at least 20 from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|40
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|7
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|35
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|13
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|20
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|17
|Cumberland
|55
|Davidson
|1,307
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|39
|Dyer
|24
|Fayette
|42
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|25
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|29
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|7
|Hamilton
|110
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|26
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|182
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|12
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|19
|Macon
|30
|Madison
|73
|Marion
|27
|Marshall
|12
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|102
|Moore
|1
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|93
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|95
|Rutherford
|271
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,492
|Smith
|11
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|491
|Tipton
|54
|Trousdale
|19
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|324
|Wilson
|161
|Residents of other states/countries
|250
|Pending
|209
|Total Cases – as of (4/16/20)
|6,262
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|33
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|28
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/16/20)
|141
