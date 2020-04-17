Sumner County mayor extends Declaration of Emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Sumner County has again extended the county’s Declaration of Emergency, urging residents to stay home for at least another week.

Mayor Anthony Holt announced Friday morning that he would lengthen the declaration through April 23.

In a statement, Holt said, “the COVID-19 virus has generated a worldwide challenge that we must face in order to protect ourselves, our families and our world.”

He added, “it has been our goal in Sumner County to remain ready and prepared to battle this pandemic and the challenges it has presented. With this Declaration of Emergency, I am asking citizens to stay at home and limit exposure to others.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Holt said there were 479 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sumner County. 29 deaths had been reported, including at least 20 from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 40 Benton 4 Bledsoe 7 Blount 46 Bradley 35 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 13 Carter 5 Cheatham 20 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 17 Cumberland 55 Davidson 1,307 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 39 Dyer 24 Fayette 42 Fentress 4 Franklin 23 Gibson 25 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 29 Grundy 25 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 26 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 182 Lake 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 19 Macon 30 Madison 73 Marion 27 Marshall 12 Maury 33 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 102 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 93 Roane 7 Robertson 95 Rutherford 271 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,492 Smith 11 Stewart 4 Sullivan 45 Sumner 491 Tipton 54 Trousdale 19 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 324 Wilson 161 Residents of other states/countries 250 Pending 209 Total Cases – as of (4/16/20) 6,262

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Shelby 33 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 28 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/16/20) 141

