Sumner County Mayor ending Executive Order requiring face masks Wednesday

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Executive Order in Sumner County requiring the use of face masks in public spaces will expire on Wednesday, according to Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt.

The order is set to expire Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. CDT. The order went into effect on July 7 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the county.

Holt said the order was also meant to assist in the reopening of businesses and schools.

“As a result of your efforts and cooperation, the rate of infection of COVID-19 cases in our community has been substantially reduced,” said Holt.

Holt explained that while the order will not be extended, he encourages everyone to continue practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings and sanitizing hands.

In a statement from Holt released to the media, Sumner County Health Director, Hal Hendricks said, “The health and safety of people in Sumner County remains our top priority, and we encourage everyone to continue practicing good health habits that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community including wearing a mask and maintaining social distance when out in public, washing hands frequently with soap and water and staying home when sick.”

Holt said all Sumner County Government buildings, including public school buildings and facilities will continue to require the use of a mask when entering or conducting business/attending events.

