Sumner County mayor says plans to reopen are coming

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt discussed future plans to reopen the county.

Sumner County has been one of the hardest hit counties in the state, with more than 30 deaths from COVID-19.

Many of those deaths have been from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Clint Kelly, an attorney suing the facility, told News 2 the number of dead at the center has jumped from 21 to 26 on Thursday.

Mayor Holt announced he was working with city mayors to come up with a phased reopeing plan to begin on May 1. Mayor Holt said more details on the plan would be released Monday.

He said he was waiting on the governor to release state guidance on reopening before setting these reopening plans. Those details are set to come out Friday morning.