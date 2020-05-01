Sumner County mayor again extends Declaration of Emergency amid COVID-19

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Sumner County has again extended the county’s Declaration of Emergency.

Mayor Anthony Holt announced Friday morning he would be extending the order through Thursday, May 7.

“It has been our goal in Sumner County, to remain ready and prepared to battle this pandemic and the challenges it has presented. With this Declaration of Emergency, I am asking citizens to continue to stay at home and limit exposure to others,” said Holt in a release.

Residents are encouaged to stay home, maintain social distance and follow all CDC guidelines.

Sumner County will continue running government functions.

