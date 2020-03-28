Sumner County inmates released early due to COVID-19 precautions

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As of Friday evening, 37 inmates have been released early from Sumner County Jail amid COVID-19 precautions.
These inmates were serving time for non-violent crimes and were near the end of their sentence.
It’s unclear if any other inmates will be released, however, none have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.
Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST.
