Sumner County inmates released early due to COVID-19 precautions

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As of Friday evening, 37 inmates have been released early from Sumner County Jail amid COVID-19 precautions.

These inmates were serving time for non-violent crimes and were near the end of their sentence.

It’s unclear if any other inmates will be released, however, none have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST.

County # of Cases Anderson 4 Bedford 1 Benton 2 Blount 6 Bradley 6 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 4 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 216 DeKalb 3 Dickson 9 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 30 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Knox 31 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Macon 1 Madison 3 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Meigs 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 9 Overton 1 Perry 2 Putnam 13 Roane 1 Robertson 22 Rutherford 39 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 201 Smith 1 Sullivan 6 Sumner 58 Tipton 10 Unicoi 1 Washington 10 White 1 Williamson 91 Wilson 20 Residents of other states/countries 141 Pending 172 Total Cases – as of (3/27/20) 1,203

