Sumner County hospital CEO praises Mayor Anthony Holt’s decision to reinstate mask mandate

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is seeing record numbers in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health released the biggest single day numbers, saying the virus has killed another 65 Tennesseans.

The spike is causing several counties to reinstate mask mandates, including Williamson, Wilson and Sumner.

The move from Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt comes just three weeks after he ended the last mask mandate.

Mayor Holt said he is reinstating the mandate after talking with local hospital administrators and health professionals.

Data from TDH shows that over the last 14 days, Sumner County has averaged 39 new cases per day; that’s about 10 more cases a day than in the previous two weeks.

“It’s scary. It is, it is,” resident Merlin Nelson told News 2.

At 89 years old, the data is especially concerning for Nelson.

“I do everything I can to protect me and I think everyone else should. I mean it’s kind of stupid of people not to do that. I think so,” Nelson said.

The CEO of Sumner Regional Medical center is thankful for the reinstatement of the mask mandate saying, “Our hospitals are seeing an increase in positive cases and therefore admissions and use of our critical care beds. We are approaching a tipping point in volume. Requiring masks is a proven strategy that reduces transmission of COVID-19.”

Sumner County’s mask mandate goes into effect just after midnight and will expire at 11:59 p.m. October 30th, unless it gets extended or cancelled sooner.

