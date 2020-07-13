Sumner County extends mask mandate

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt is extending his executive order, calling for masks to be worn in public for another seven days.

Even though the executive order is set to expire July 21, Mayor Holt plans to continue extending the order until August 3.

Masks are required for all residents and visitors while in public. There are exceptions, such as children 12-years-old or younger.

Deputies have been set up around the county, giving out masks. They say their goal is to have compliance and give masks out as needed. However, the order does allow police to enforce the mandate.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)