Sumner County extends mask mandate

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County is once again extending its Declaration of Emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt will continue to require residents to practice social distancing, avoid large crowds, and wear a mask while in public.

“The COVID-19 virus continues to generate a worldwide challenge that we must face in order to protect ourselves, our families and our world. It has been our goal in Sumner County, to remain ready and prepared to battle this pandemic and the challenges it has presented,” Mayor Holt said in a statement.

Mayor Holt first declared an emergency in Sumner County back on March 20. The most recent extension of that declaration will last until December 3.