Sumner County extends mask mandate

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has announced he will be extending the countywide mask mandate.

The mandate has been extended through Thursday, November 12.

Sumner County will continue running essential government functions, however, Mayor Holt asks businesses to operate over the phone or online if possible.

This is a time for all of us to continue to take necessary steps to reduce the spread of this virus. Practice social distancing, avoid large crowds, wash your hands frequently, and wear a face mask while in public places. Mayor Anthony Holt, Sumner County

More information can be found on Sumner County’s website.

