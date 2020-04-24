Sumner County extends emergency orders

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt extended the county’s Declaration of Emergency orders through April 30.

Those emergency orders went into place on March 20. Sumner County is one of the hardest hit communities in Tennessee, with more than 30 COVID-19 deaths. Many of those deaths come from residents of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

This announcement comes after Mayor Holt announced he would work with city mayors to develop a phased reopening plan to begin on May 1. More details on that plan are expected Monday.