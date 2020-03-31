Sumner County educators teach students, parents in virtual classroom

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — With school districts across the state of Tennessee shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, two teachers in Sumner County have moved their classes online.

Teaching phonics with a twist, Stephanie Lynch and Dede Pinson are the masterminds behind the program they call “Tapping Out With Tiles.”

“Teaching is our passion. We absolutely love it,” Lynch explained.

Not ready to give up teaching, the two educators decided to create a virtual classroom, using Facebook and YouTube to teach lessons.

“When we first started thinking about it, we were thinking about our own classes,” Pinson said. “Then we decided, lots of kids need some normalcy to their lives right now.”

Lynch and Pinson built a makeshift studio and began teaching.

“After every lesson that we video and post, we are getting pictures videos and comments from parents,” Lynch revealed.

Their lessons are geared toward kindergartens, as well as first and second graders, but people of all ages seem to be interested.

“We’ve got middle school kids that are like, I didn’t know this,” Pinson said.

She added, “whatever state you’re living in, you can tune in and watch us.”

For more information on Tapping Out With Tiles, visit their Facebook page or their website.

