1  of  14
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Sumner County corrections officer tests positive for COIVD-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said a corrections employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.   

According to the sheriff’s office, the employee was at work over Easter weekend. The sheriff said products capable of killing the virus will continue to be heavily used.  A professional cleaning service was also hired.  

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office building will be closed until at least April 30.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson15
Bedford23
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount46
Bradley32
Campbell11
Cannon7
Carroll12
Carter3
Cheatham18
Chester5
Claiborne4
Clay4
Cocke5
Coffee11
Cumberland43
Davidson 1,207
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson30
Dyer22
Fayette36
Fentress2
Franklin21
Gibson20
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene27
Grundy23
Hamblen6
Hamilton109
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins24
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson7
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox173
Lake4
Lauderdale9
Lawrence13
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon16
Macon26
Madison68
Marion26
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery102
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton5
Perry4
Polk5
Putnam87
Roane5
Robertson88
Rutherford250
Scott9
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,331
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 42
Sumner454
Tipton50
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington42
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson318
Wilson 143
Residents of other states/countries260
Pending46
Total Casesas of (4/13/20)5,610

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson16
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby21
Sullivan1
Sumner26
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20)109

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories