Sumner County corrections officer tests positive for COIVD-19

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said a corrections employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
According to the sheriff’s office, the employee was at work over Easter weekend. The sheriff said products capable of killing the virus will continue to be heavily used. A professional cleaning service was also hired.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office building will be closed until at least April 30.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|23
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|32
|Campbell
|11
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|18
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|4
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|5
|Coffee
|11
|Cumberland
|43
|Davidson
|1,207
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|30
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|36
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|21
|Gibson
|20
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|23
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|109
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|173
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|13
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|16
|Macon
|26
|Madison
|68
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|8
|Montgomery
|102
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|87
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|88
|Rutherford
|250
|Scott
|9
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,331
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|42
|Sumner
|454
|Tipton
|50
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|42
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|318
|Wilson
|143
|Residents of other states/countries
|260
|Pending
|46
|Total Cases – as of (4/13/20)
|5,610
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|16
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|21
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|26
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|4
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20)
|109
Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.
High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: