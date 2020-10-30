Sumner and Montgomery counties extend mask mandates

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WKRN) – Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett have announced they are extending their county’s mask mandates.

The Executive Order for Sumner County will be in effect as of 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 30, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29 unless sooner canceled or extended.

Mayor Holt issued the following statement regarding his decision to extend the mask mandate.

While there is the promise of a vaccine on the horizon, this virus is still here and continues to pose a risk to everyone, especially during flu season. It is important that we continue to take steps to slow the spread of the virus in order to prevent continued detrimental effects on our everyday lives. Businesses need to remain fully operational, citizens need to be able to continue to perform their daily activities, schools need to remain open and our hospitals need to have adequate capacity to treat those that are in need of care. This can be accomplished by following social distancing guidelines, washing our hands frequently, wearing face coverings when not able to practice safe social distancing and staying home when sick. My purpose is to take action now to protect the health and well-being of our citizens and to preserve our economy. Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt

For Montgomery County, the mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and expires at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, November 20.

In Montgomery County, the latest data regarding COVID-19 is below: