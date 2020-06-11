Study suggests certain blood type can help protect you from COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Could the key to unlocking more truths about COVID-19 be inside us all?

“Scientists are trying to do all kinds of things to find out what more we can learn about this COVID infection,” said infectious disease Doctor William Schaffner at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Your blood type may be a barrier for your body, according to the genetic testing company 23andMe. More than 750,000 people responded to the survey regarding their experience with COVID-19.

“This is a very provocative and interesting study,” said Dr. Schaffner, “It seems to show that people with type O blood, such as myself, have a lower risk of acquiring and getting less severe COVID-19 infections.”

In more detail, the study, which hasn’t been published in a medical journal, found people with type O blood were 9-18 percent less likely than other blood types to contract COVID-19 and 19% less likely to be hospitalized if they did get infected.

Dr. Chris Wells, chief medical officer at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, said nobody should panic.

“The one thing in medicine, it’s hard to base anything off of one study,” said Dr. Wells.

Medicine has relied on blood types in the past to solve mysteries, and maybe with more research, blood types will play a significant role again.

“We learned many, many, years ago prior to doing transplants,” Dr. Wells says, “In giving a blood transfusion, you can change the genetic makeup so that it makes organs more acceptable to the recipient. That’s one reason why this study is interesting and makes you want to know more about it.”

Both doctors agree, more studies need to be conducted. 23andMe plans to continue research and hopes to recruit 10,000 additional people to join the study.

