Students of Cheatham County bus route quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students of a bus route in Cheatham County will be in quarantine for a few weeks, according to the Facebook page of the Cheatham County School District.

District officials posted that beginning Tuesday, October 27, all students who ride bus route 24 will be quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

These students, who attend East Cheatham Elementary School, Sycamore Middle School or Sycamore High School, will return to the classroom on Monday, Nov. 9. They will need to participate in virtual learning until that date. Please reach out to your child’s school for further academic instructions. Cheatham County School District Facebook page

