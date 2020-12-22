Students’ cards to heroes fighting COVID bring hope during the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everyone can use some cheer this holiday season, but that couldn’t be more true for the front line workers fighting tirelessly though this pandemic.

A group of local elementary students, acting as Santa’s elves, delivered hope to those helping.

“Dear doctor or nurse, thank you for helping Covid-19 patients like my grandma and other people. I have hope. From, Churchill.”



1,300 thoughtful cards, created by students, were delivered to Vanderbilt’s Covid Units.



“I think these little handwritten colored pictures are more precious than any Picasso,” says Sherry Perry a Chaplin working on the Covid Unit.



Perry works alongside medical teams and support staff and explains why these messages are so meaningful.



“They need to know at the end of the day, I think, when they leave this unit what they do everyday matters to the people outside of these doors. Because, the work is hard,” Perry says.



Harder now then ever before explains COVID Intensive Care Unit nurse Maddie Hayes, who says the letters arrived on her toughest day of the pandemic.



“Yesterday was a morbid day for us here in the COVID ICU. We had nine deaths in one shift. To have a little bit of pause, and receive all of these cards, it was the breath of fresh air that we needed to keep us going,” says Hayes.



The words are honest acknowledgments, poured onto pages, by precious children.



“I really wish I could send you some life saver candies because you are a life saver. From a fourth grader at Sunset,” reads Hayes.



“You know what I love about this one?” asks Perry, “Santa is wearing his mask!”



“This is from a student in Ms. Reynold’s class. I wanted to give you some holiday jokes. Knock Knock. Who’s there? Donut. Donut open this present until Christmas,” Hayes reads while laughing.



A much needed smile during a difficult time, but also relevant reminders.



“There’s one that said, I’m sorry. I’m going to get emotional just thinking about it,” Hayes pauses while tears fill her eyes then continues, “It said, healthcare workers are little pieces of God because he can’t be everywhere at one time.”