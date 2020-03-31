1  of  33
Student learns she’s valedictorian when principal visits her as she works a drive-thru

Coronavirus

by: CNN Wire

(CNN) — A school principal in Michigan didn’t let coronavirus-related closures get in the way of announcing this year’s valedictorian.

Grand Traverse Academy in Traverse City has been shut down for more than two weeks.

But Secondary Principal Michelle Floering wanted to observe tradition and notify the deserving student of her honor in person.

She went the extra mile and drove to the fast food restaurant where valedictorian Kaitlyn Watson was working and delivered the news in person.

Watson was surprised and delighted to learn she had earned the honor of 2020 valedictorian.

Floering also came up with a special way of telling senior Alyssa Tarkowski she had won the honor of 2020 salutatorian.

She shared it in a Facebook video – performing a water bottle flip with the happy news written on the bottom of the bottle.

