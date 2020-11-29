Stores at CoolSprings Galleria prepare for holiday shopping season amid pandemic

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend marked the unofficial kick-off to the holiday shopping season and retailers are making adjustments because of the pandemic. That includes businesses at Coolsprings Galleria in Franklin.

The mall’s hours have been extended for the holiday shopping season to help prevent crowds because of a smaller time frame. A spokesperson said stores are just as excited for this time of year but started offering deals sooner.. and will probably have them last further into the season.

“We’re expecting still pretty much the same amount of traffic over the full Black Friday Weekend and we’ve actually heard that although some people are doing more online shopping, the people that are coming in tend to be spending more,” said CoolSprings Galleria spokesperson Tori Dean. “[Customers are] Going straight to the stores, getting exactly what they need, having their list ready in advance as opposed to previous years where you might see people kind of hanging around the property more. This year they’re kind of getting in, getting what they need, and getting out.”

Dean said the mall had hand sanitizer units spread throughout the property, they’re encouraging masks, and placed social distance markers both inside and outside of the stores.

“Each store kind of has their own criteria that they’re following based on their corporate so several stores do have a capacity limit which is why they also have the line cued up outside of the store with socially distance floor clings there as well,” said Dean. “We just recommend taking advantage of the early and late extended shopping hours. In addition to that, several stores are offering curbside pickup so if they would like to continue to help the local retailers with their sales they can still benefit from not even having to out of their car.”

Santa is also now at the mall with some new rules because of COVID-19.

“We are trying to make it as contactless as possible so we are strongly encouraging reservations to be made in advance and this year the children taking the picture with Santa will be sitting six feet from him and so then the camera will be seven feet from them,” said Dean. “Santa will have his mask on. It’s just keeping people safe is our priority and making sure that he’s able to make it through the full season so that he can get out and deliver presents on Christmas eve so we just want to make sure that he’s safe but still offer that experience because 2020 is definitely memorable.”

