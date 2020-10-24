Stoner Creek Elementary to transition to remote learning Monday, Oct. 26

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) – Stoner Creek Elementary School will transition to remote learning on Monday, October 26th due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and mandatory quarantines.

The school district announced the intention is to have students return to in-person learning on Monday, November 9.

All Stoner Creek Kids Club activities scheduled for October 26 through November 6 will be canceled.

The school district will utilize cleaning services to clean the school and other district personnel will be contacting parents, teachers, staff and students directly with any additional special instructions and guidance during this time.

Any Stoner Creek Elementary families who need food services during the remote learning perioud can place orders with any other school cafeteria manager for the most convenient pick-up location for your family.

Orders must be submitted on the mornings of planned lunch pick-ups for that particular day.

Orders for Monday, October 26, will need to be made with another elementary school due to hybrid schedules for grades 6 through 12.

Cafeteria managers can be contacted here.

