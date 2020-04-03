Steve Smith continues to pay employees throughout Broadway shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of multiple downtown Nashville honky tonks said he’s going to continue to pay his employees, indefinitely.
Steve Smith owns Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse, Rippy’s and The Diner.
A third round of checks since the shutdown will be issued to employees Friday.
Smith has already paid more than half a million dollars from his own pocket and told News 2 his employees have done so much for him over the years, he can’t turn his back on them now.
His company has also set up a Facebook group to update staff and communicate about their potential needs.
Smith donated $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee following the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|6
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|32
|Bradley
|18
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|4
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|11
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|3
|Cumberland
|16
|Davidson
|617
|DeKalb
|5
|Dickson
|20
|Dyer
|5
|Fayette
|14
|Fentress
|1
|Franklin
|8
|Gibson
|6
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|16
|Grundy
|8
|Hamblen
|3
|Hamilton
|61
|Hardeman
|4
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|7
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|4
|Hickman
|1
|Houston
|1
|Humphreys
|2
|Jackson
|2
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|92
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lawrence
|2
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|2
|Loudon
|9
|Macon
|5
|Madison
|13
|Marion
|13
|Marshall
|2
|Maury
|18
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|3
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|37
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Polk
|1
|Putnam
|37
|Roane
|3
|Robertson
|41
|Rutherford
|113
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|10
|Shelby
|570
|Smith
|3
|Sullivan
|17
|Sumner
|268
|Tipton
|24
|Trousdale
|6
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|20
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|1
|White
|2
|Williamson
|199
|Wilson
|62
|Residents of other states/countries
|212
|Pending
|103
|Total Cases – as of (4/2/20)
|2,845
You can also find more information and resources below: