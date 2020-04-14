Stay-at-Home order sees differing domestic violence rates in different cities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the state still under the governor’s stay-at-home order through the end of the month, the question of domestic violence has begun to surface.

Whether there’s an increase in the number of cases, calls, or arrests seems to depend where you live.

Unlike many calls being handled in a nonpersonal way, domestic calls are almost always responded to by law officers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, these calls have only become that much more complicated due to contagion issues, not to mention threats of violence to both victims and officers.

Since the stay-at-home order and COVID-19 pandemic over the last month, Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove says domestic calls have shot through the roof.

Breedlove tells News 2 domestic-related arrests are up 100 percent. Calls for domestic violence are up 2 perhaps 3 times normal, he adds.

“Just the pressure of people at home, not being productive, not working. People can’t go to the park, it ups the cabin fever,” Breedlove says.

In today’s COVID-19 world, most police agencies are conducting as much business as possible by phone. But because a domestic call is the most dangerous, most volatile call a cop can go on, Breedlove says officers must respond and that changes the whole dynamic.

“You said it exactly. It ups the ante. It increases the risk dramatically. We are not just rushing into the house, we are asking all parties to come outside and we separate them. We are keeping our distance, but we have to do hands-on. It has increased the challenges we face especially with domestics.”

Breedlove says multiple officers back each other up on these calls.

Gallatin Police Chief Don Bandy echoes Breedlove’s sentiments. Bandy says in the last month, domestic-related aggravated assaults, simple assaults, and intimidations were slightly up over the same period last year.

Bandy says he is surprised it’s not higher.

“It’s one of those things I thought would be a lot higher right now.”

Bandy says the tension still remains high.

“When you put all those things in one bucket, it makes things extremely dangerous. Even though we are there to help folks we have to be wary of the COVID-19. We want officers to go home safely, but we are also there to help the victims. We are there to do our jobs and it makes a little harder.”

At his daily press conference, Tuesday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said this:

“During this time of safer-at-home order, not everyone is necessarily safer at home. In times of stress, uncertainty, and financial strain, instances of domestic abuse, child abuse, and elder abuse can become more severe and more deadly.”

News 2 checked with Metro Police. According to stats supplied by the agency, there has been no dramatic spike in domestic calls.

According to statistics from January, February and March, there were 2,255 calls. That’s slightly less than the year before when there was 2,262. Those calls are broken down into aggravated assaults, homicides, robberies, sexual assaults, and simple assaults.

Why some jurisdictions are seeing spikes in domestics and others are flat is not immediately known.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove says, “I think you are right when you say alcohol is involved and drugs and family tensions exist. We expected it because of the number of families sheltered in together.”

A look at some Middle Tennessee agencies revealed a brief glimpse into the domestic violence issue.

Fairview Police Chief Zack Humphreys tells News 2 there have only been 2 domestic incidents in 3 weeks.

Lebanon Police Sgt P.J. Hardy tells News 2 that Lebanon has seen no appreciable difference in domestic calls during the stay-at-home order.

Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray says there has been no dramatic increase in domestics in the Cheatham County city.

Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades tells News 2 there has been no change in domestics.

Over in Spring Hill, domestic calls are also down. According to Det. Mike Foster, from March 1 until now, police have responded to 31 domestic calls. Foster says from January 15 to March 1, the preceding months, that number was 41 calls for service. So in Spring Hill, the number of domestic-related calls has decreased during the stay-at-home order by 10 calls.

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner tells News 2 that her agency has seen an 18 percent increase in domestic calls in the last month compared to the same time last year.

According to Franklin’s crime stats, from March 14 to April 14th, 2020, there were 46 domestic calls for service. There were 26 domestic offense reports for the same time frame. In 2019, during the same time frame, there were 39 domestic calls for service and 21 reports. According to the chief that is an 18% increase in calls and a 24% increase in reports this year compared to last.

During the Mayor’s morning press conference, Diane Lance of the Metro Office of Family Safety said this:

Accessing care has never been easier. Counselors and advocates across the city and state now have the capability of helping you in your home from their home. There is no need to stay home with an abuser. These shelters want you to know they are committed to keeping you and your children safe.

Mayor Cooper listed these numbers for agencies that could help anonymously:

The Office of Family Safety in Metro: 615-880-1100

615-880-1100 YMCA Hotline: 800-334-4628

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE