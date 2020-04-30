coronavirus

'Stay-at-Home Jam' keeps Hendersonville informed, entertained during COVID-19 pandemic

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A popular social media broadcast is keeping Hendersonville informed about COVID-19 and they’re taking it a step further by keeping people entertained.

The “Stay at Home Jam” was inspired by a free concert Hendersonville hosted last fall, the
“Hendersonville Hometown Jam.”

Organizers only expected it to last about two weeks. Now, they’re about to hit
40 episodes. The videos have been seen by thousands.

“We just thought it would be a good way to get information out, but also get with
some of our friends who are sitting at home in the music business and get their stuff out in the public when they didn’t have any other way to,” said Andy Gilley, Hendersonville’s Parks Director and one of the organizers of the series.

The videos are posted on the “Hometown Jam” Facebook page each day at 11 a.m.

Not only is it a platform for local musicians and songwriters, but there are frequent updates about how the city is responding to the virus. It’s also a platform for people to learn which restaurants are offering takeout and how community nonprofits are helping
people affected by the pandemic.

“I’m really proud of the way our community has handled this,” Gilley said. “We’ve
heard from several other cities [about] how they wish they would’ve thought of it.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Since Governor Bill Lee’s
stay-at-home order is expiring, the city will put a pause on the show next week. But, it may come back in the future on a weekly basis if more updates need to be communicated.

“I hope it’s been a good break in the day for the community to have over the last
month,” Gilley said.

You can find episodes of “Stay at Home Jam” here.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson27
Bedford169
Benton6
Bledsoe592
Blount55
Bradley48
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee35
Crockett7
Cumberland74
Davidson 2,454
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson72
Dyer34
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin34
Gibson44
Giles7
Grainger5
Greene43
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton152
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston5
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox221
Lake53
Lauderdale19
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln13
Loudon32
Macon39
Madison131
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury42
McMinn 89
McNairy11
Meigs8
Monroe16
Montgomery141
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam119
Rhea4
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford448
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier48
Shelby2,432
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 48
Sumner619
Tipton98
Trousdale122
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley21
White6
Williamson408
Wilson 250
Residents of other states/countries234
Pending42
Total Casesas of (4/29/20)10,366

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
McMinn1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford11
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner37
Trousdale1
Williamson9
Wilson4
Out of state3
Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20)195

