‘Stay-at-Home Jam’ keeps Hendersonville informed, entertained during COVID-19 pandemic

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A popular social media broadcast is keeping Hendersonville informed about COVID-19 and they’re taking it a step further by keeping people entertained.
The “Stay at Home Jam” was inspired by a free concert Hendersonville hosted last fall, the
“Hendersonville Hometown Jam.”
Organizers only expected it to last about two weeks. Now, they’re about to hit
40 episodes. The videos have been seen by thousands.
“We just thought it would be a good way to get information out, but also get with
some of our friends who are sitting at home in the music business and get their stuff out in the public when they didn’t have any other way to,” said Andy Gilley, Hendersonville’s Parks Director and one of the organizers of the series.
The videos are posted on the “Hometown Jam” Facebook page each day at 11 a.m.
Not only is it a platform for local musicians and songwriters, but there are frequent updates about how the city is responding to the virus. It’s also a platform for people to learn which restaurants are offering takeout and how community nonprofits are helping
people affected by the pandemic.
“I’m really proud of the way our community has handled this,” Gilley said. “We’ve
heard from several other cities [about] how they wish they would’ve thought of it.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Since Governor Bill Lee’s
stay-at-home order is expiring, the city will put a pause on the show next week. But, it may come back in the future on a weekly basis if more updates need to be communicated.
“I hope it’s been a good break in the day for the community to have over the last
month,” Gilley said.
You can find episodes of “Stay at Home Jam” here.
