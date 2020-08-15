Statue honoring Women’s suffrage to be unveiled in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new statue will be unveiled in Clarksville Saturday, making the city a stop in the Woman Suffrage Heritage Trail in Tennessee.

Clarksville is celebrating this year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Tennessee was the last state that voted to help pass the amendment into law.

A sculptor from Nashville was commissioned to create a statue that represents all Clarksville women who worked for suffrage and voted in that first election.

“When we looked at the history of Suffrage in Montgomery County, there were 6 or 7 women who stood out. There were another 30 or 40 women who were working with them,” said Ellen Kanervo with the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council. “What we asked sculptor Roy Butler to do was to have a statue of every woman. We want you – whether you are black or white, old or young – we want you to look at Tennessee Triumph, that’s what we’ve called it, and see yourself voting.”

Tennessee Triumph will be unveiled Saturday at 5 p.m. at public square in Clarksville. Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask and social distance. You can also watch a live stream of the event. Click here for more information.

