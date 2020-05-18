State unveils COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — State officials have converted this five-floor office building into a facility ready to take any overflow hospitals may have.

The alternate care site has the capacity to treat 401 patients and is set up with 22 nursing stations. The facility also has a massive 6,000 gallon liquid oxygen tank, along with a back-up tank.

To convert the facility, it took 275 people working on site, around-the-clock for a month.

The Tennessee National Guard transported all the basic supplies needed at the facility.

State health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state hopes to never have to use the facility, however, it will remain available until health officials determine the capacity need is no longer there.

