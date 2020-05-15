Tennessee to lift capacity restrictions on restaurants/retail, allow for large attractions to open starting May 22

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lee’s order blocking “nonemergency healthcare procedures” should not apply to abortions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced Friday that they will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail “to instead focus on social distancing best practices.”

The new plan will go into effect on or after Friday, May 22. In addition, guidelines will be released to “facilitate the safe reopening of larger, non-contact attractions on or after May 22” and new Tennessee Pledge guidelines will be released early next week.

This does not impact six of the state’s counties including Davidson, Shelby, Madison, Hamilton, Knox, or Sullivan Counties that will continue to follow local guidance and county-specific reopening plans.

“Tennesseans have worked incredibly hard to do their part and help slow the spread of COVID-19 so that our state can begin to reopen. Thanks to their continued efforts, we’re able to allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate at greater capacity and large attractions to open in a safe and thoughtful way,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Our state continues to see downward trends in case growth and meets the White House criteria for a phased reopening. This progress has been hard-won, and we can build upon it by reopening while also maintaining common-sense safety measures like mask-wearing and good hygiene. By taking the Tennessee Pledge, our businesses can reopen in a way that protects the health of their customers and employees, and protects the livelihoods of hard-working Tennesseans.”

The new Large Attractions guidance applies to those businesses that can effectively practice social distancing with strong measures to protect both employees and customers, including racetracks, amusement parks, waterparks, theaters and dinner theaters, auditoriums, large museums and more. Restrictions on social gatherings of more than 10 people remain in place for the time being. Updates to restaurant guidance will include a lift on capacity restrictions, allowing for increased service as long as social distancing guidelines are adhered to, including 6 feet between tables.

The updated guidelines come as Tennessee continues to meet the White House criteria for phased reopening including downward trajectory of cases and symptoms over a 14-day period.

The state says hospital capacity remains sufficient to meet the needs of patients, and they are continuing to meet the goal of testing 2 percent of the population per month.

