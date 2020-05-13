State to bring voluntary COVID-19 testing to low-income housing communities in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the state Unified Command Group announced Wednesday a partnership with Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency to provide free, voluntary COVID-19 testing for families and residents at 14 low-income communities and neighborhoods in Nashville this week.

“Governor Lee directed the UCG in April to expand our COVID-19 testing efforts to test more Tennesseans,” said Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey with Tennessee Department of Health, “Collaborating with housing authorities in Tennessee’s metropolitan areas provides the means to get COVID-19 tests to communities whose members are particularly vulnerable to the virus.”

MDHA testing locations on Thur., May 14, open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., CST (except as noted)

– Parkway Terrace

– Edgehill Apartments

– Vine Hill Apartments

– Levy Place

– Neighborhood Housing

– Cayce Place (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

– CWA Plaza Apartments (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

MDHA testing locations on Friday, May 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., CST (except as noted)

– Andrew Jackson Courts

– J. Henry Hale Apartments

– Cheatham Place

– Cumberland View

– Historic Preston Taylor

– Napier Place (10 a.m. to 4p.m.)

– Sudekum Apartments (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Medics with the Tennessee National Guard at each MDHA neighborhood site will collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test. Participants should receive test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided on what can be expected after being tested. You can also find more info here.

Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) staff will be joining the MDHA testing events on Thursday and Friday to provide residents with information on how to apply for TDHS’s COVID-19 support programs, including:

– COVID-19 Emergency Cash Assistance, provides two months of cash payments to families who’ve lost a job or are earning half of their earned income due to COVID-19.

– COVID-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance Program, provides payment assistance at licensed child care facilities for essential workers.

– Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), supplements monthly food budgets of families with low-income to buy the food they need and allow them to direct more of their available income toward essential living expenses.

– Families First, provides temporary assistance for those seeking employment with child care, transportation, educational support, and job training. It has a primary focus on gaining self-sufficiency through employment

More information on TDHS’s COVID-19 programs is available here.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

